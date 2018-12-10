Baker Mayfield is a different quarterback since Hue Jackson was fired

December 10, 2018
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was struggling through his rookie season until head coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley were fired. Since then, Mayfield hasn’t struggled a bit.

Mayfield is one of the best quarterbacks in football in the five games since Gregg Williams took over as head coach and Freddie Kitchens took over as offensive coordinator, something no one would have called Mayfield when he was playing in the Jackson/Haley offense.

With Jackson and Haley running the offense, Mayfield completed 58.3 percent of his passes, averaged 6.6 yards per pass, had eight touchdowns and six interceptions, had a 78.9 passer rating and was sacked 20 times. Since Jackson and Haley were fired, Mayfield has completed 73.2 percent of his passes, averaged 9.2 yards per pass, thrown 11 touchdown passes and four interceptions, has a 114.5 passer rating, and has been sacked three times.

It’s hard to look at those stats and come to any conclusion other than Jackson and Haley were holding back Mayfield’s development.

But the most important statistic is this one: In 40 games with Jackson as their head coach, the Browns had three wins. In five games since firing Jackson, the Browns have three wins.

19 responses to “Baker Mayfield is a different quarterback since Hue Jackson was fired

  3. Whenever I hear stories like this it makes me wonder what the careers of other promising quarterbacks could’ve been had they been surrounded with the proper leadership and teammates: David Carr, Sam Bradford, Tim Couch, and, to a certain extent, Carson Palmer.

  4. I usually feel bad for coaches that get fired, but Jackson seemed so arrogant, with all the “I’M in the head coach’s chair now” and “I’M the head coach of this football team” stuff… never taking any blame or responsibility for any of the team’s failures. I have no horse in this race, but good for you, Browns fans. I’m sincerely happy for you.

  5. Sam Bradford is more a product of injuries them coaching. I always say if you want your next franchise QB get Bradford,Rosen in Arizona, Goff in LA, Wentz in Philly and Cousins/Keenum in Minnesota.

  9. I’m just happy the Browns fans have something more to look forward to than just trying to win 1 game a season and being the laughing stock of the league. Mayfield is gonna be good for years to come hopefully. With Big Ben and retirement looming, Andy Dalton and his mediocre play, Flacco is on the way out it looks, Lamar Jackson is dynamic but hasn’t proven can orchestrate a NFL style offense, the Browns very soon could be running the AFC North. Let’s close down the factor of sadness. The Browns can still have a slight chance to make the playoffs in week 15 right now, stranger things have happened.

  10. It helps Mayfield to have new people since Haley was calling plays that would get Jackson fired, since he wanted to job. Joke’s on him. Haley’s radioactive.

  15. Some consideration has to be taken into the fact that Baker now “has his feet wet…”, but regardless it does speak to the situation around him improving.

    If Cincinnati hires Hue as the next head coach, I may very well take my 31 years as a die-hard Bengals fan, and set fire to it.

  18. What a great turnaround for the Browns. They’ve gone from “will they ever win?” to having a legitimate shot at winning in every game they play. That is HUGE.

    With the other AFC North teams all showing cracks (and still landing lower in the draft than the Browns, at least for this cycle), the Browns could be on the rise at just the right time.

  19. carloswlassiter says:
    December 10, 2018 at 1:42 pm

    You think maybe simply having more experience has helped too?

    I would guess an analysis of all rookie QB performance would show they get better as the year goes on.

    =================

    I’m sure this is part of it, but looking at the obscure mess most of his peers’ experiences have been this season – even Lamar Jackson’s actual performance is far below the level of press he’s getting – Mayfield stands out.

