Baker Mayfield is a different quarterback since Hue Jackson was fired

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was struggling through his rookie season until head coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley were fired. Since then, Mayfield hasn’t struggled a bit.

Mayfield is one of the best quarterbacks in football in the five games since Gregg Williams took over as head coach and Freddie Kitchens took over as offensive coordinator, something no one would have called Mayfield when he was playing in the Jackson/Haley offense.

With Jackson and Haley running the offense, Mayfield completed 58.3 percent of his passes, averaged 6.6 yards per pass, had eight touchdowns and six interceptions, had a 78.9 passer rating and was sacked 20 times. Since Jackson and Haley were fired, Mayfield has completed 73.2 percent of his passes, averaged 9.2 yards per pass, thrown 11 touchdown passes and four interceptions, has a 114.5 passer rating, and has been sacked three times.

It’s hard to look at those stats and come to any conclusion other than Jackson and Haley were holding back Mayfield’s development.

But the most important statistic is this one: In 40 games with Jackson as their head coach, the Browns had three wins. In five games since firing Jackson, the Browns have three wins.