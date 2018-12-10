Baker Mayfield wants more Browns fans in stands

Getty Images

The Browns have won three of their past four games, leaving Baker Mayfield to wonder where all the Browns fans are. He knows where they aren’t: They aren’t sitting in the stands, supporting their team.

Paid attendance at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday was 59,392, but thousands of tickets went unused as many Browns fans decided against sitting outside in the 28-degree weather.

“We would love to have more fan support,’’ the rookie quarterback said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “[It] was cold; I get it. But having more people, especially at our last home game coming up, we would love to have more people in the stands cheering for us because we feed off of the energy.

“You can tell it’s very obvious. I don’t have to say it how our defense feeds off of the energy in the stadium, and being able to start fast and get that going and put teams in a bind and put pressure on them.”

With or without fans, the Browns are 4-2-1 at home this season. Their final home game comes against the Bengals on Dec. 23.

“We’re building on it, and we are becoming a team that’s prideful of playing at home and protecting our territory,’’ Mayfield said.