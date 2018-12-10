Bill Belichick: Loss was about more than last play, but it wasn’t a good one

Getty Images

Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s decisions late in Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins came under a lot of scrutiny after the game and Belichick continued to field questions about them in a Monday conference call.

Belichick was asked about the decision to kick a field goal with 21 seconds left in the game rather than running a play from the 4-yard-line. If the Patriots didn’t get in the end zone, the Dolphins would have had a much longer field to travel and Belichick said you could make the argument that it was the right way to go, but wanted to “make it a touchdown instead of a field goal game.”

The Dolphins got that touchdown and a 34-33 win when Kenyan Drake scored a 69-yard touchdown after a pair of laterals. Drake ran past tight end Rob Gronkowski at the end of the play and the decision to have him on the field rather than an actual defensive player was roundly criticized on Sunday.

Belichick said he was concerned about a deep pass even though it was unlikely given the distance and didn’t consider using a conventional defensive group on the fateful play. He also said that the game wasn’t decided by one play alone.

“I think there’s a lot of things that could’ve been better on that play. … The game was a lot more than that play but certainly that play wasn’t a good one for us,” Belichick said, via Ben Volin of the Boston Globe.

Belichick said on the call that being better at situational football is a must for the Patriots and that the need for improvement starts with him. Next Sunday in Pittsburgh will be the next opportunity to see how things are going on that front.