Bradley Chubb not celebrating Broncos rookie sack record after loss

Getty Images

Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb reached a personal milestone in Sunday’s loss.

Chubb had two sacks against the 49ers and now has 12 on the season. The second of those sacks moved Chubb past Rulon Jones and Von Miller for the most sacks by any Broncos player in his rookie season, although that wasn’t the main thing Chubb was focused on after the game.

“It’s not something that was my goal,” Chubb said, via KUSA. “I just wanted to make an impact as fast as I could. To do something like that is a blessing, but it’s not something I can celebrate today. We’ve got priorities right now. It is a blessing, I’m very happy but we’ve got more three games and we need to win those and hopefully get a playoff berth.”

The Broncos may not land a playoff berth, but Chubb could set another record if things go well in those final three games. Jevon Kearse set the rookie record for sacks with 14.5 for the Titans in 1999 and Chubb’s positioned to make a run at that mark as the season winds down.