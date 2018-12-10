Bradley Sowell’s big touchdown was called “Santa’s Sleigh”

Getty Images

Bears coach Matt Nagy made a list. He checked it twice. So when they got to the goal line and needed a play, he reached deep into his bag.

The touchdown pass to offensive lineman Bradley Sowell was named “Santa’s Sleigh,” and was the gift they needed at the right time.

Via Cam Ellis of NBC Sports Chicago, the defensive staff gave the play its seasonal name last week, since it featured four defensive linemen on the field as well as the six offensive linemen out there with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (making him look like an elf).

Trubisky faked the handoff to defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (who ran “Freezer Left” last week), and Hicks sold it well enough while Sowell was peeling off into the flat at the goal line.

“We needed a play, so they gave it to the playmaker,” Sowell said. “It was one of those things that I’m glad Nagy trusts me to do. He tried it with me earlier in the season and got flack for it but gave it back to me and it worked out great.”

Sowell scored during his freshman year at Ole Miss, but that was a decade ago, so he had to lobby a bit for his chance. But Nagy praised his hands and his ability to make the textbook catch.

“It’s cool having a coach that’s willing to do that,” defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris said. “It shows how fun he is. Not a lot of coaches do stuff like that, so it’s fun to be around a coach that wants to do stuff like that, having defensive players get in on the plays. You know, have fun. We’re not here to be robots, we’re here to have fun. It’s a job, but we’re having fun with it right now.”

Having that kind of fun with goal line plays has become part of the Bears’ formula, and the reason they have to be considered a dangerous playoff team, along with a defense that does the conventional stuff so well.