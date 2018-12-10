Broncos lose Isaac Yiadom, could see Tramaine Brock’s return

Getty Images

The Broncos can’t keep their cornerbacks healthy.

Rookie cornerback Isaac Yiadom is the latest, having separated his right shoulder in the loss to the 49ers. He played 57 of 72 snaps, briefly returning to try to play with a harness.

While Broncos coach Vance Joseph called Yiadom “day to day,” he conceded it “would be tough” for Yiadom to play Saturday night against the Browns.

Chris Harris Jr. also isn’t ready to return yet, though a scan Monday showed the veteran cornerback’s fractured fibula is healing.

“It’s a broken leg,” Joseph said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN. “It’s a healing process; it’s more about that than his rehab. It just takes time. He a scan [Monday] morning, and it’s healing, but there is still a small break in his leg. The soreness is going away, but it just takes time.”

The Broncos, though, could see the return of cornerback Tramaine Brock. They expect Brock to play Saturday after he sat out two games with a rib injury.