Cardinals and 49ers duking it out for top spot (in 2019 NFL Draft)

Getty Images

The Cardinals are standing on the gas.

Not offensively, or in terms of wins and losses or anything, but for the top pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

By losing to the Lions yesterday, the Cardinals moved back into a three-way tie with the 49ers and Raiders with 3-10 records as they jockey for the top spot (after both the Bay Area teams unexpectedly won).

But draft ties are settled by strength of schedule rather than head-to-head or the traditional tiebreakers, and at the moment both the Cardinals and the 49ers are sitting with .527 percentages, meaning they’d be ahead of the Raiders (.565).

If the season ended today, they’d be backed up by the 4-8 Falcons picking fourth and the Jets fifth, followed by the Jaguars, the 5-8 Buccaneers, Giants, and Lions. Also, a lot of people would be asking “Why did the season end after Week 14?”

There’s still time for the strength of schedule numbers to adjust slightly — and for the bad teams to continue to lose — so the order is still fluid. If two teams finished tied in strength of schedule, the league holds a coin flip at the Scouting Combine to break that tie.