Chargers running back Austin Ekeler getting more tests

The Chargers were already without running back Melvin Gordon, now they may be facing a big game without their backup back.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is getting more tests, and his status for Thursday’s game against the Chiefs is in doubt.

Ekeler has dealt with stingers lately, and aggravated the injury in Sunday’s win over the Bengals.

He left yesterday’s game under his own power, but it’s obviously a concern.

Gordon has missed the last two weeks with a knee injury, but there have been reports that a return for Sunday was the target. If he can be ready, it sets the stage for an important showdown in the AFC, between perhaps the two best teams in the conference.