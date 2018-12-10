Chris Boswell: You can’t blame the field for missed field goals

Getty Images

After a big gain by JuJu Smith-Schuster with seconds to play, Steelers kicker Chris Boswell had a chance to send Sunday’s game against the Raiders to overtime by making a 40-yard field goal.

Boswell slipped during his approach, however, and the ball was blocked to seal Oakland’s 24-21 home win. The field at Oakland Alameda County Coliseum appeared to give other players trouble over the course of the afternoon, but Boswell didn’t use it as an excuse for his miss.

“The field’s the field,” Boswell said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “You can’t complain about it. You can’t blame it. It was as bad as it is for me as anybody else. You’ve just got to find a way to put it through.”

Boswell also missed a 39-yard kick in the first half and had an extra point go in after hitting the upright. The rough day was par for the course for Boswell, who has now missed six field goals and five extra points this season. Boswell just signed a contract extension, but knows that only buys so much time during a “terrible” season.

“This is a business,” Boswell said. “You’re valued or looked at on results, and I’m not getting it done right now. Whatever happens from here happens.”

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said the misses are “disappointing,” but didn’t discuss the possibility that the team could look for another option.