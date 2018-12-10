Chris Jones sets NFL record with sack in nine consecutive games

Getty Images

Sacks became an official NFL statistic in 1982. Since then, only one player ever has had at least one sack in nine consecutive games in a single season.

Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones accomplished the feat Sunday.

He had a first-quarter sack of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, the ninth game in a row Jones has had at least one.

Five players since 1982 have made at least one sack in nine consecutive games over two seasons. But Jones stands alone in doing it in a single season.

Jones didn’t record a sack in any of the first four games but has 11.5 since. He had a combined 8.5 in his first two seasons after the Chiefs used a second-round pick on him.