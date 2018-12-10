Cowboys hopeful Zack Martin can continue playing through knee injury

Getty Images

Cowboys right guard Zack Martin has been playing through an MCL sprain for much of the season, but he had to leave Sunday’s game against the Eagles after aggravating the problem.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones gave an update on Martin’s condition on Monday. Jones said the team is hopeful that Martin can continue playing as they don’t see anything worse than what he’s been playing through already this season.

“It looks similar to the last time he left the game,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “We, right now, don’t see anything structurally or specific, but we are concerned. But we don’t see anything that’s different from the last time he hurt it with his MCL.”

Martin has never missed a game in his career. Rookie Connor Williams replaced him on Sunday and would presumably take over his spot in the lineup should Martin’s consecutive games streak come to an end against the Colts.