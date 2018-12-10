Cowboys hopeful Zack Martin can continue playing through knee injury

Posted by Josh Alper on December 10, 2018, 2:00 PM EST
Getty Images

Cowboys right guard Zack Martin has been playing through an MCL sprain for much of the season, but he had to leave Sunday’s game against the Eagles after aggravating the problem.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones gave an update on Martin’s condition on Monday. Jones said the team is hopeful that Martin can continue playing as they don’t see anything worse than what he’s been playing through already this season.

“It looks similar to the last time he left the game,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “We, right now, don’t see anything structurally or specific, but we are concerned. But we don’t see anything that’s different from the last time he hurt it with his MCL.”

Martin has never missed a game in his career. Rookie Connor Williams replaced him on Sunday and would presumably take over his spot in the lineup should Martin’s consecutive games streak come to an end against the Colts.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Cowboys hopeful Zack Martin can continue playing through knee injury

  1. Why in the world would he play in the next few games? The Cowboys can practically lose out and still take the division. He should at least take a couple weeks off, rest up, and then maybe play in the final week. His backup was a starter anyway.

    I don’t see why you would risk one of your stars just to have them “tough it out”. Maybe he’d perform better if his knee healed up some.

  3. Your Cowboys offensive line, 2016:

    Healthy Tyron Smith, Ron Leary, Travis Fredrick, Zack Martin, Doug Free.

    ^^That was the best line in football, at the time.

    Fast-Forward to day, Cowboys offensive line, 2018:

    Cameron Fleming or banged up Tyron Smith, Xavier Su’a-Filo, Joe Loney, Connor Williams, La’el Collins.

    Anyone see the difference? So this year they’re winning in spite of their line, not because of it. So please stop mocking the team about having the best line in football.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!