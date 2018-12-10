Doug Baldwin out with hip injury for Seahawks; Eric Kendricks active for Vikings

Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin is inactive for Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Baldwin was unable to practice this week due to an injury that has been listed as a hip issue on the team’s injury report. Head coach Pete Carroll has also referred to it as a groin ailment.

“He’s just barely making it through the week right now,” Carroll said on Saturday. “It’s going to be all the way up until game time before we know.”

Baldwin has been on the injury report three times in the last four weeks due to hip and groin issues. Carroll said this injury is slightly different than the one he’d previously dealt with in recent weeks. Injuries to both knees also slowed him for the first half of the season and forced him to miss games in Weeks Two and Three after he sustained an MCL injury in the season opener against Denver.

Also out for Seattle are linebacker K.J. Wright (knee), right guard D.J. Fluker (hamstring) and fullback Tre Madden (chest).

It’s the 10th game this season Wright has missed after he initially injured the knee in a preseason game against Minnesota. Fluker injured his hamstring last week against the San Francisco 49ers. Madden is missing his second straight game with a sternum injury.

Jordan Simmons will start in place of Fluker at right guard with Mychal Kendricks expect to play significant snaps at weak-side linebacker after returning from an eight-game suspension.

Also inactive for Seattle are cornerback Kalan Reed, center Joey Hunt and defensive end Branden Jackson.

Kendricks’ brother, Eric, is active and will play against Seattle after being listed as questionable with a rib injury. Kendricks did not practice for Minnesota on either Wednesday or Thursday before returning to limited participation on Friday.

Cornerback Trae Waynes (concussion), wide receiver Chad Beebe (hamstring) and tight end David Morgan (knee) were ruled out by the Vikings on Friday.

Also inactive for the Vikings are quarterback Kyle Sloter, running back Mike Boone, defensive end Tashawn Bower and defensive tackle Jalyn Holmes.