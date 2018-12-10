Doug Marrone: Leonard Fournette said he reacted to racial slur from fan

Posted by Josh Alper on December 10, 2018, 1:50 PM EST
Getty Images

A video posted on TMZ Monday shows Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette engaged in verbal volleying with a fan during last Thursday’s game in Nashville and Fournette can be heard telling the other person that he “will beat your ass.”

Fournette also tells the fan that he is “too old for that” before being led away by others on the Jaguars sideline. Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said that the team’s director of public relations Tad Dickman showed him the video on Monday and that he spoke to Fournette about it.

“Tad showed it to me prior to our walkthrough today,” Marrone said, via USA Today. “And then when I was out on the field after our walkthrough, I met with Leonard. He said there was a racial slur, so that’s what was told to me.”

Marrone said he trusts Fournette when he was asked about corroboration and he said “that’s kind of a tough one” when asked if the league should face potential discipline from the league. He also said that he hoped Nissan Stadium security is looking into the matter because “no one wants that stuff around this game.”

Permalink 18 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

18 responses to “Doug Marrone: Leonard Fournette said he reacted to racial slur from fan

  6. nobody has to like that talk but what happened to players having thick skin and ignoring these things. They are supposed to be bigger than that. Start fighting with fans and soon you’ll be sitting with them. Oh yeah this if from the guy who got ejected from Bills game for throwing a punch. Not sure I’m giving him the benefit of the doubt.

  7. “…when he was asked about corroboration and he said “that’s kind of a tough one” when asked if the league should face potential discipline from the league…”

    Yes the potentiality of the league facing discipline from the league is indeed a ‘tough one” lol. As to Fournette and his ‘provocation’ of course he was going to say it was a racial slur, whether it was one or not.

  9. Forunette engaged Bills fans on numerous occasions 2 weeks ago in Buffalo, both behind the bench and in the endzone. I’m sure it won’t be the last time, and Marrone is blonde if he isn’t aware of it.

  10. From the Fights that caught the media attention in Pre-Season to the LACK OF CHARACTER issues throughout the season. Doug Marrone and Tom Coughlin need to be held accountable. This is beyond terrible on different levels besides Blake Bortles.

  11. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if that happened. There are some trashy people in the stands that say all types of nasty things to the players. They get some alcohol in them and know the players aren’t going to come up in the stands after them so they will say anything that comes into their bigoted brain

  12. “I’m sure it won’t be the last time, and Marrone is blonde if he isn’t aware of it.”
    ——
    No need to insult blondes like that. There’s a pecking order of oblivion, and Marrone is a the next rung down

  13. Titans season ticket holder here… if I sit remotely close to someone who yelled something out like that I would have personally beat the brakes off said person. I tend te believe (despite generalizations about the south) most of my fellow Tennesseans would have done the same.

    So with all that in mind I don’t believe Fournette.

  14. The tickets in those areas where the players can hear you are season tickets.
    The Jags / NFL can easily find out who was in the seats and talk to people who would have heard the exchange. Someone probably has it on their phone. If someone used a racial slur toward Fornette, loud enough for him to hear it on the field, everyone around heard it also. If someone said it, take away their season tickets and ban them from the stadium. If they didn’t Fornette should be suspended for 4 games.

  15. People playing the race card to justify their own crappy behavior sets us all back. There’s no way in hell someone just shouted that word in a crowd of thousands.

  16. The NFL in Nashville hasn’t been good. Hopefully the current owner(University of Texas grad) will move this team to San Antonio.

  17. Yeah I’m sure everyone here is right theres no way a drunk fan from Tennessee would ever use a racial slur he must be making it up. Just like Ngakoue did last year with Incognito oh wait….

  18. Yes, clearly the groups of black men all around said fan didn’t hear him … other players on Jags bench didn’t hear it , nor did the black security guard mere feet away …… That excuse is racism . When you play that crap so long, you have become racist.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!