Doug Marrone: Leonard Fournette said he reacted to racial slur from fan

Getty Images

A video posted on TMZ Monday shows Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette engaged in verbal volleying with a fan during last Thursday’s game in Nashville and Fournette can be heard telling the other person that he “will beat your ass.”

Fournette also tells the fan that he is “too old for that” before being led away by others on the Jaguars sideline. Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said that the team’s director of public relations Tad Dickman showed him the video on Monday and that he spoke to Fournette about it.

“Tad showed it to me prior to our walkthrough today,” Marrone said, via USA Today. “And then when I was out on the field after our walkthrough, I met with Leonard. He said there was a racial slur, so that’s what was told to me.”

Marrone said he trusts Fournette when he was asked about corroboration and he said “that’s kind of a tough one” when asked if the league should face potential discipline from the league. He also said that he hoped Nissan Stadium security is looking into the matter because “no one wants that stuff around this game.”