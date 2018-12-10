Eagles signing Boston Scott

Getty Images

With Corey Clement dealing with the knee injury after Sunday’s game, the Eagles are expected to sign running back Boston Scott off the Saints’ practice squad, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

New Orleans selected Scott in the sixth round of this year’s draft.

The Saints waived Scott out of the preseason, and he has spent the season on the Saints’ practice squad.

Scott, 23, rushed for 1,840 yards and scored 15 total touchdowns in 38 games at Louisiana Tech. He also averaged 21.8 yards on 29 kickoff returns.