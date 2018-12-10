FNIA crew breaks down a wild Week 14

Getty Images

Every Sunday night, the FNIA crew gathers at the big table and breaks down the day that was. And given that Sunday ended up being arguably the best day of the season, there was plenty to break down.

From the Pats losing in Miami to Patrick Mahomes‘ brilliance to the Steelers at risk of missing the playoffs to a rapid-fire round of three questions that ended up not being all that rapid, the end result is worth your time.

Ultimately, it’s an opportunity for Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, and Mike Tirico to expand on thoughts and ideas that become far more truncated in a TV show that has to cover more ground than the allotted time allows. So it’s an opportunity for you to get the benefit of their insights on the day that was, at a time when it’s all still fresh.