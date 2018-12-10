Greg Little leaving Ole Miss for NFL

Getty Images

Mississippi offensive tackle Greg Little will bypass his senior year, having declared for the NFL draft Monday.

Little announced his decision on Twitter.

It was not unexpected as Little is projected as a first-round choice.

Little appeared in every game in his three seasons in Oxford, starting every game his final two seasons. He earned first-team All-SEC selection by the Associated Press and the conference’s coaches.

With Ole Miss ineligible for a bowl game this season, Little had no decision to make about playing another college game.