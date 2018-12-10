Jason Garrett: “There is no truth” to Jason Witten story

Getty Images

When ESPN reported that ESPN’s Jason Witten was being recruited to leave the booth and return to football, the report specified that coach Jason Garrett had made multiple attempts to do so.

Garrett said in multiple ways Monday that the story was not based in fact.

“There is no truth to that story,” Garrett said, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News, dashing water over what was otherwise a solid Sunday splash.

Owner Jerry Jones also took time out to dispute the story, making it a fairly concerted effort to downplay the report.

Both Jones and Garrett have substantial reason to, as the team has finally figured out how to move the ball without the veteran tight end, and they’re well on their way to the playoffs after trading to Amari Cooper.