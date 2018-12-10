Jay Gruden: My job’s in jeopardy every week

Getty Images

With Mark Sanchez starting at quarterback behind an offensive line studded with injury replacements, there wasn’t much hope of offensive fireworks for Washington on Sunday.

That unit was as bad as advertised, but there were other things to dislike about the outing as well. The Giants put up 40 points despite missing Odell Beckham, they ran for 227 yards and Washington committed 15 penalties, to name three areas where the home team fell short.

The overall effort was not one that did anything to quiet those who feel the organization needs major changes. If that’s the route they go, head coach Jay Gruden could be among those out of a job.

“My job’s in jeopardy every week,” Gruden said, via the Associated Press. “So I’ve just got to go about and do the best I can, get these guys ready to go, and we’ll continue to do that.”

Injuries provide an easy excuse for the downturn in Washington, but a run of ugly losses can overcome any easy explanations and Washington’s starting to pile them up. Should the final three weeks result in more of the same, there may be some new faces leading the team by the time next season gets underway.