Jerry Jones: We haven’t reached out to Jason Witten at all

On Sunday morning, ESPN reported that ESPN employee Jason Witten has received overtures from the Cowboys about returning to his tight end spot with the team over the course of the season.

After the Cowboys beat the Eagles in overtime on Sunday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about that report. Jones said he saw Joe Tessitore, Witten’s broadcast partner on Monday nights, at a recent event and they discussed how Witten is faring in his new career, but that there’s no push for a return to action.

“We haven’t at all. What you are seeing is probably lingering aspects of Jason saying I will never quit wanting to play,” Jones said.

Cowboys tight ends Blake Jarwin, Dalton Schultz and Rico Gathers had 11 catches for 92 yards in the win over the Eagles.