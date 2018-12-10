Jon Gruden seems to distance himself from the coming G.M. hiring process

Posted by Mike Florio on December 10, 2018, 4:32 PM EST
Few if any doubt that Raiders coach Jon Gruden currently runs the show. Thus, few would expect Gruden to not personally hire the team’s next General Manager.

In his first press conference since G.M. Reggie McKenzie was relieved of his duties, however, Gruden tried to create the impression that he won’t be hiring McKenzie’s replacement.

Via Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Gruden said he doesn’t know whether he’ll participate in the coming interview process. He said that he expects to discuss the list of candidates with owner Mark Davis later in the week.

As to personnel decisions generally, Gruden said, “I would like to be involved for obvious reasons.” So why not be directly involved in hiring the G.M.?

It could be a not-so-subtle effort to retain the ability to complain about personnel decisions made by someone else, even if Gruden is the one making the personnel decisions. After all, McKenzie has just taken the fall for building a playoff-caliber roster that was gutted by both the mishandling of the Khalil Mack negotiations and fear that the Amari Cooper negotiations would have ended the same way.

if the Raiders are lucky enough (and luck has plenty to do with it) to parlay a looming slew of draft picks into great young players, the Raiders eventually will have to pay those players, too. It likely wasn’t McKenzie who decided not to make Mack the kind of offer that would have kept him in Oakland. And it definitely won’t be McKenzie the next time it happens.

And it definitely will happen a next time.

  2. Quit pretending like Reggie was good. He had 1 Great draft class in 6 years. The rest were terrible. The vast majority of the players he selected are not only not on the team, many of them are out of the league.

  3. Qualifications to serve as “GM” for a team with Gruden in control:

    (1) brown-nose the “coaching genius”

    (2) take most of the blame for botched draft picks, trades and FA acquisitions that Gruden personally made

    Candidates with a modicum of self-respect needn’t apply.

  4. Fun fact: The Raiders were 39-70 with Reggie McKenzie as GM. They were 16-16 the two years prior.
    I realize he faced cap challenges early on, but also made many terrible moves his first few years and too many of his draft picks have flopped. The media for some reason makes every excuse for him. But it’s hard to say this is unwarranted.
    Great 2014 draft class and great job building the o-line in free agency (Hudson, KO and Penn) though.

  6. Gruden’s always talked out of both sides of his mouth. The worst thing about the Steelers (again) imploding yesterday is that it provided an opportunity for him to look like a better coach than he is. Not trying to take anything away from the efforts of the Raiders players by saying that–congrats to them on the win. But Chuckie didn’t build that Tampa team, and I don’t think he’s the guy to take the Raiders back to their glory days. We’ll see.

  7. “It could be a not-so-subtle effort to retain the ability to complain about personnel decisions made by someone else, even if Gruden is the one making the personnel decisions.”

    ——————————-

    So now Gruden is gonna lie about the personnel decisions that he makes when everyone in the building will know he’s lying?

    SMH

  8. Just a football fan but I have to ask. A playoff caliber team? Since when? 1 playoff appearance during McKenzie tenure. Tell me what I’m missing Mike.

