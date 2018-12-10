Jordan Reed could miss rest of season

Getty Images

Jordan Reed was diagnosed with a toe muscle strain in Washington’s loss to the Giants on Sunday, Kareem Copeland of the Washington Post reports. Reed is undergoing an MRI today as a precaution.

Washington coach Jay Gruden told reporters Monday there’s a “level of concern” with the tight end’s availability for the remainder of the season.

Reed had surgery on both big toes during the offseason and missed most of the preseason.

He played every game this season but left in the first quarter Sunday.

Reed has yet to play all 16 games in a season. He made it through a career-high 14 games in 2015.

He likely finishes his season with 54 receptions for 558 yards and two touchdowns. Vernon Davis replaced Reed on Sunday.