Kenyan Drake: Adam Gase said he brought me here for this

Few could have seen the Dolphins beating the Patriots, period. The way they did it was practically inconceivable.

But according to Kenyan Drake, who was on the business end of the 69-yard, multi-lateral, game-winning touchdown, Dolphins coach Adam Gase saw it coming.

“When I met coach Gase,” Drake said, to Peter King of NBC’s Football Morning in America, “he told me, ‘We drafted you to beat the New England Patriots.’ “

The 2016 third-rounder was able to fulfill that prophecy on a play they call “Boise,” a nod to Boise State’s 2007 Fiesta Bowl win over Oklahoma which featured a similar play.

Drake said they go through the play each week in practice, so the players are familiar with the theory.

“What helped us,” Drake said, “is how much we practiced this exact play. We actually walk-through or jog-through the play every week. We go, like, half-speed. So we all knew what to do. It’s just a matter of doing it, and hoping it goes your way.”

The last stroke of good fortune was a ridiculous tackle attempt by All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski, who was on the field to defend a Hail Mary.

“I saw him,” Drake said. “And I know how great he is. I know he’s going to the Hall of Fame. Awesome player. But regardless of who was there, he wasn’t stopping me. That I know for sure.”

That was apparently because Gase had ordained it years ago.