Leonard Fournette threatened to beat up a fan on Thursday night

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, fresh off a suspension for a fight the week earlier, threatened to fight a fan during Thursday night’s loss in Tennessee.

Fournette is shown in a video published by TMZ standing on the Jaguars’ sideline and yelling at a fan until others on the sideline lead him away. Although the audio quality is not very good, Fournette can be heard saying, “I will beat your ass.”

After he was suspended for fighting Bills linebacker Shaq Lawson, Fournette apologized and said it was out of character for him. To threaten to fight a fan in his first game back from the suspension is not a great way of going about proving that fighting is out of character for Fournette.

The NFL is likely to look into the matter, and it’s possible that Fournette will face league discipline again. The Titans should also look into what was said to set Fournette off, to ensure that none of their own fans crossed the line.