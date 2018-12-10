LeSean McCoy day to day; Matt Milano out for year

Getty Images

LeSean McCoy had an MRI on Monday, and Bills coach Sean McDermott pronounced the running back day to day, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW reports.

McCoy injured his hamstring in Sunday’s loss to the Jets, playing nine snaps and gaining a yard on two carries before leaving.

McDermott also called running back Chris Ivory day to day with a shoulder injury. Ivory left Sunday’s game after playing 27 of 76 snaps.

The Bills will monitor the health of McCoy and Ivory this week before determining whether to add a running back to their 53-player roster.

McCoy has 145 carries for 479 yards and two touchdowns, while Ivory has 101 carries for 340 yards and a touchdown.

Cornerback Ryan Lewis and quarterback Derek Anderson are in concussion protocol. Kicker Stephen Hauschka, who injured his lower back and pelvis after taking a hit on a blocked field, is day to day as is tight end Jason Croom (groin).

Linebacker Matt Milano, who was carted off late in the fourth quarter, will undergo surgery for a broken fibula.