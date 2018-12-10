LeSean McCoy having MRI on hamstring Monday

Getty Images

A rough season for Bills running back LeSean McCoy didn’t get any better on Sunday.

The Bills lost to the Jets and McCoy was out of the game after two carries for a yard because of a hamstring injury. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he’ll have an MRI Monday to determine the severity of the issue.

Given the point in the calendar, anything more than a minor injury could become a season ender. If so, it would go down as the least productive year of McCoy’s career as he’s run 145 times for 479 yards and two touchdowns. McCoy has never finished any other season with an average of under four yards per carry or 637 rushing yards.

Chris Ivory and Marcus Murphy are also on hand at running back, although Ivory injured his shoulder against the Jets. Regardless of who is available at running back, the Bills’ most potent running threat will likely remain quarterback Josh Allen.