Lions feel snow practices helped them handle poor field in Arizona

Getty Images

One does not associate practicing in the snow with preparing to play a game in Arizona, which is part of the reason why Lions head coach Matt Patricia’s decision to have the Lions practice in the snow last month led to some outside criticism.

According to defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois, that decision paid off in Sunday’s win over the Cardinals. Several players lost their footing on a playing field that cornerback Nevin Lawson called “awful” after the game and Jean Francois said that practicing in less than pristine conditions helped the team adjust to the situation.

“I will always learn just from Matty P, everything he do, there’s a method to his madness,” Jean Francois said, via the Detroit Free Press. “It might not show then, but eventually it’s going to show. It’s going to eventually come up why he has you doing something. Most people want to find out right now. People don’t want to wait. Let’s figure out why he’s making us do this and it always ends up showing later on or either at that point.”

The Lions will be in Buffalo next weekend and in Green Bay to close out the season, so they may get other chances to use what they learned in those snowy practices before the year is out.