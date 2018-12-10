Lions laud Larry Fitzgerald after record-setting Sunday

Getty Images

Sunday brought another loss for the Cardinals in a season filled with them, but there was a memorable moment before the Lions sealed their 17-3 win.

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald‘s first catch of the day gave him 1,282 for his career and that moved him past Jerry Rice for first place on the list of most catches with one team over the course of a career. Fitzgerald said after the game that he didn’t feel “celebratory” because of the loss, but the Lions were certainly in the mood to give the wideout some applause.

Lions cornerback Nevin Lawson said he’d tell his kids that he got to face Fitzgerald and running back LeGarrette Blount called him one of the “special people” in the world. Cornerback Darius Slay called him “amazing” and cornerback Quandre Diggs also praised his opponent.

“I wish they stopped the game. He needs that,” Diggs said, via ESPN.com. “Man, he’s the man. He’s the man, brother. Any time you can share the field with a Hall of Famer and anybody so humble as him, man, it’s a blessing. I’m just thankful to be here and to be able to compete against guys like that.”

There aren’t many reasons to watch the Cardinals this season, but the chance to see Fitzgerald play wide receiver is right at the top of the list.