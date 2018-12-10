Malcolm Jenkins: Replay official should stay off the bottle

Getty Images

It looked like the Eagles positioned themselves for quick points on Sunday when Cowboys kickoff returner Jourdan Lewis lost the ball on the first play of the game.

Officials on the field ruled Lewis was down before he lost the ball, but the Eagles challenged and it appeared Eagles linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill recovered the ball deep in Dallas territory. The replay review didn’t result in the call being changed, however.

The ruling was that there wasn’t a clear recovery and the Cowboys were able to avoid an early deficit. Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins didn’t mince words when asked about the call after the game.

“That was a pretty terrible call,” Jenkins said, via ESPN.com. “They reviewed it and the explanation I got was that it wasn’t a clear recovery, although Kamu had the ball in his hand and there was only Eagles defenders on the ball in replay. So whoever’s watching that in New York should stay off the bottle.”

The Cowboys would go on to score first and they’d score last in a 29-23 overtime win that left them in firm control of the NFC East.