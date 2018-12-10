Monday morning one-liners

Getty Images

QB Josh Allen ran well again, but three turnovers hurt the Bills in Sunday’s loss.

Dolphins RB Brandon Bolden had two touchdowns against his former team.

Sunday was another unhappy trip to Miami for the Patriots.

The Jets are out of the playoff race, but that didn’t stop them from celebrating Sunday’s win.

Things fell apart late in the game for the Ravens.

Effort wasn’t lacking for the Bengals on Sunday.

WR Jarvis Landry had a big day in the Browns win.

The Steelers couldn’t get the run game going without James Conner.

Joe Webb was pushed into duty as a wide receiver for the Texans.

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton lit up the Texans again on Sunday.

Which quarterbacks might the Jaguars consider in the draft?

Titans QB Marcus Mariota wore five pairs of cleats designed to raise awareness for those fighting ALS in last Thursday’s game.

Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay‘s hot streak hit a snag.

LB Justin Houston came up with a big play when the Chiefs needed one.

K Mike Badgley may have settled a troublesome spot for the Chargers.

Raiders tight ends had a good day against the Steelers.

Said Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, “We’ve never wavered and we’ve never blinked. We knew the team we had in training camp and we knew the team we had when we were 3-5. We didn’t stop. We’re never going to stop.”

Giants RB Saquon Barkley passed 1,000 rushing yards in style.

CB Rasul Douglas‘ hand couldn’t do enough to keep the Eagles from losing in overtime.

Sunday was another busy day for Washington P Tress Way.

LB Roquan Smith had one of the Bears’ four interceptions on Sunday night.

There was a Matt Patricia lookalike in the stands at Sunday’s Lions game.

The Packers offensive line was short on starters, but it found a good rhythm.

Vikings CB Holton Hill will face Russell Wilson on Monday after growing up as a fan of the Seahawks quarterback.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said there’s “definitely disbelief” about the way the season has gone.

The Panthers couldn’t pull out of their tailspin.

Taysom Hill added punt blocker to his list of roles for the Saints.

Penalties helped sink the Buccaneers on Sunday.

The Cardinals offense was unimpressive by even its low standards.

Rams RB Todd Gurley was not a factor on Sunday night.

The 49ers haven’t run out the clock on too many wins this season, so it’s understandable that they weren’t too familiar with kneeldown plays.

The playoff picture remains a clear one for the Seahawks.