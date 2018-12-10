NFC playoff picture: The division races are basically done

Getty Images

The Saints, Rams, Bears and Cowboys will win the four NFC divisions.

That’s only official in the case of the NFC South and NFC West, where the Saints and Rams have already clinched. But we can pencil in the Bears as champions of the NFC North and the Cowboys as champions of the NFC East. Both teams have a two-game lead and the tiebreaker edge over their nearest division rival, with three games to play.

But there’s still plenty to play for in terms of playoff seeding, as the Saints and Rams are vying for home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.

Here’s how the playoff picture looks heading into Monday night:

LEADERS

1. Saints (11-2): Moved back into first place thanks to the Rams’ loss.

2. Rams (11-2): Two poor games in a row for Jared Goff is alarming as they head into the home stretch.

3. Bears (9-4): A bye week is still a long shot, but the win over the Rams puts it in play.

4. Cowboys (8-5): Have all but clinched the NFC East.

5. Seahawks (7-5): If they beat the Vikings tonight they have a wild card just about wrapped up, and even if they lose they’re in good shape.

6. Vikings (6-5-1): If they beat the Seahawks tonight they have a wild card just about wrapped up, and even if they lose they’re in good shape.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

7. Panthers (6-7): Carolina is in a tailspin.

8. Eagles (6-7): The defending champs are almost certainly not making the playoffs.

9. Washington (6-7): It’s not just Mark Sanchez at quarterback. The whole team looks like it quit on the season.

10. Packers (5-7-1): Joe Philbin won his first game, but he’s not going to get the Packers to the playoffs.

11. Buccaneers (5-8): By losing to the Saints did they miss a chance to save Dirk Koetter’s job?

12. Giants (5-8): Playing better, but still stuck in last place in the NFC East.

13. Lions (5-8): Matt Patricia has already lost more games this year than Jim Caldwell lost in either of the last two years.

14. Falcons (4-9): This season has been a major disappointment.

15. Cardinals (3-10): At least they swept the 49ers.

16. 49ers (3-10): A surprising win over the Broncos may cost them the first pick in the draft.