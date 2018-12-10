Odell Beckham feels better, too soon to know about this week

Getty Images

Wide receiver Odell Beckham was a late addition to the Giants injury report as a quad injury caused him to be a limited participant in practice on Friday and then led to him being ruled out of Sunday’s game in Washington.

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur said on Sunday that the injury has been lingering, which may lead to an inquiry from the league about why Beckham had not appeared on any injury reports over the last six weeks.

It would have led to other inquiries had the Giants lost, but they didn’t really miss Beckham as they went up 40-0 on their way to a 40-16 road win that fulfilled Beckham’s goal of playing spoiler to Washington’s already shrinking playoff hopes. On Monday, Shurmur gave an update about Beckham’s chances of throwing cold water on the Titans’ ambitions in Week 15.

“Odell came in today, felt a lot better than he did Friday and Saturday,” Shurmur said. “He received some treatments over the weekend, so he feels better and we’ll just see where that takes us. It’s too early to tell.”

Corey Coleman led Giants wide receivers with 43 receiving yards on Sunday while Sterling Shepard, Russell Shepard and Bennie Fowler all caught touchdowns from Eli Manning.