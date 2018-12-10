Pierre Garcon headed to injured reserve

Getty Images

49ers receiver Pierre Garcon will end his season on injured reserve, coach Kyle Shanahan said during his press conference.

Garcon, who missed the past four games, will undergo arthroscopic knee surgery Tuesday.

Garcon, 32, might have played his final game with the team. He is under contract for 2019 but scheduled to earn $6 million in salary and bonuses after making only 24 catches for 286 yards and one touchdown in eight games this season.

“I know he plans to play,” Shanahan said of Garcon’s future.

The 49ers have three receivers on their practice squad who are candidates for promotion in Victor Bolden Jr., Max McCaffrey and Steven Dunbar.

Shanahan updated the team’s other injuries: Defensive end Cassius Marsh entered concussion protocol after arriving at the team facility Monday with concussion like symptoms; cornerbacks Ahkello Witherspoon (ankle) and Tarvarius Moore (shoulder) are day-to-day; running back Matt Breida (ankle), safety Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder), cornerback K’Waun Williams (knee) and linebackers Mark Nzeocha (groin) and Malcolm Smith (Achilles) will get re-checked Wednesday.