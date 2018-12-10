Raiders confirm Reggie McKenzie firing

Getty Images

The Raiders made General Manager Reggie McKenzie’s departure official on Monday afternoon.

The team released a statement confirming a report from earlier in the day that McKenzie has been fired. That report indicated that McKenzie had been given the option of staying in the organization through the rest of the season, but the Raiders’ announcement makes it clear that the move is effective immediately.

It also suggests that McKenzie won’t be replaced by someone with the same title.

“The Raiders will immediately begin a search for a new front office executive and will have no further comment until that process is complete.”

With Jon Gruden taking a big role in personnel moves, the exact title of that hire won’t be known until the Raiders make it but the responsibilities will be different than the ones McKenzie performed before Gruden’s hiring this year.