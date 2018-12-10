Ravens in no mood for moral victory talk after loss to Chiefs

Getty Images

The Ravens played one of the most impressive games of the week yesterday.

They just had the misfortune of playing it against the Chiefs.

Another strong defensive effort (considering the opponent) and another solid effort from rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson went by the wayside when the Chiefs converted a miracle fourth-and-9 and came back for an overtime win.

That left the Ravens stuck in the knot of AFC teams at 7-6 fighting for the final wild card berth, which brought their focus back quickly. And with the Steelers floundering in Oakland and falling to 7-5-1, they can’t rule out the possibility of the AFC North title, either.

“We ain’t got time to die,” Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith said, via Jeff Zrebeic of The Athletic. “We got three more games we have to win. Just proved we could obviously hang with any offense, any team. That’s a lot of firepower over there. They’ve got a lot of weapons and they were in a dogfight today and came out on top.”

The 48-yard pass on fourth-and-9 from Patrick Mahomes to Tyreek Hill helped the Chiefs tie it in regulation, and may have tied the bow on an MVP award for the Chiefs quarterback, the kind of signature play that has defined their offensive firepower this year.

But for the Ravens, most of the day suggested they can play with nearly anyone in the league.

“We can’t feel sorry for ourselves,” safety Eric Weddle said. “We’ll get back to work and we should feel confident coming away from here. To play this team the way we did, we’re the only team to do it. Guys should come away excited about the next opportunity we get to rebound and get a huge win at home and keep the momentum. Right now, the way we’re playing, no one is going to want to face us. We got to do our job to get into the playoffs and see what happens. We’ll be a team to be reckoned with, for sure.”

But that didn’t mean they liked it.

“We didn’t come here for no moral victory,” outside linebacker Terrell Suggs said. “We didn’t come here to do well against a 10-2 team, now 11-2. No, we came to win. We ain’t taking no, no, . . . We didn’t come here for no moral victory.”

That might have been what they left with anyway.