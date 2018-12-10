Ravens think Lamar Jackson’s ankle should be fine

Getty Images

Robert Griffin III played quarterback for the final two plays of Baltimore’s overtime loss to the Chiefs on Sunday because Lamar Jackson injured his ankle on a sack by Justin Houston and Dee Ford.

It doesn’t look like the injury is going to be a long-term issue for Jackson. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said on Monday that Jackson’s ankle “should be fine.”

“Looks like he’s OK,” Harbaugh said, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. “I think he’s going to be OK.”

Jackson’s injury came at the end of a day that started with a report that Joe Flacco would be active and serving as the rookie’s backup. Flacco was ultimately inactive for the fourth straight game, but he was a full participant in practice last week so it would seem he’s close to being ready for full activity after his hip injury.

Harbaugh said it “stands to reason” that Flacco will be part of the game plan for Week 15 if he’s cleared to play and that a choice about who starts at quarterback against the Buccaneers will come down to a “football decision.”