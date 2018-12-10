Report: Corey Clement believed to have knee sprain, MRI to provide more info

AP

Eagles running back Corey Clement wasn’t involved in the wild fourth quarter or overtime in Dallas on Sunday because he injured his knee early in the game.

Clement lost four yards on his first carry, which ended with Clement being twisted to the ground in a fashion that left him hurting. Clement wouldn’t return to the contest and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Clement is believed to have suffered a knee sprain.

Clement is set to have an MRI to provide more information about the severity of the injury. Even if Clement avoided a worst-case scenario with his knee, the short time left on the calendar may mean that we won’t see him back on the field this season.

Josh Adams, Darren Sproles and Wendell Smallwood are the other backs in Philly.