Report: Tyreek Hill’s foot injury “nothing serious”

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill said after Sunday’s win that the foot injury that forced him out of the game against the Ravens for a spell was “bad,” but a report on Monday has a more positive outlook.

Hill went for further examination by doctors on Monday and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the feeling is that Hill’s injury is “nothing serious.” Hill is reportedly considered day to day as the Chiefs move toward their Week 15 game against the Chargers.

That game is on Thursday night, so even generally good news about his foot doesn’t mean that he’ll be feeling well enough to play in a few days.

A recent report indicated Sammy Watkins will miss Thursday’s game, so the Chiefs may be turning to Kelvin Benjamin after signing him last week.