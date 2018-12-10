Robert Nkemdiche to injured reserve with knee injury

Getty Images

Cardinals defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche won’t be in the lineup for the final three games of the season.

The team announced on Monday that Nkemdiche will go on injured reserve with a knee injury that requires surgery. Nkemdiche, who played 22 snaps on Sunday and missed three other games with injury, ends the year with a career-high 4.5 sacks and 32 tackles.

“The last couple of weeks, I thought he played well,” head coach Steve Wilks said, via the team’s website. “He had that lull when he was hurt (earlier this season with a calf issue) and was out for a while, but I thought he came back and had a great game against the Chargers. He was just inconsistent because he hadn’t been on the field.”

The Cardinals will have a decision to make this offseason about whether to exercise their 2020 option on Nkemdiche’s contract. That option would be guaranteed against injury and Nkemdiche’s history on that front isn’t encouraging, although that inconsistent play and the fact that Nkemdiche didn’t make a start before this season may be enough reason for Arizona to pass on its own.