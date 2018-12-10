Saints could bring Ted Ginn, Josh LeRibeus back from IR

Getty Images

The Saints offense found some life in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers, but the first half of that game and the entire Week 13 loss to the Cowboys were low points for a team that’s scored at least 30 points in nine games this season.

The unit may be getting a couple of players back from injured reserve in the near future. Head coach Sean Payton said on Monday that wide receiver Ted Ginn and offensive lineman Josh LeRibeus could be activated from injured reserve.

“Both [Ginn] and LeRiebeus have progressed, I would say, on schedule,” Payton said, via NOLA.com. “So each week we’ll look at that, we’ll talk about it during the beginning of the week, get an update from our medical team. But I’m encouraged with how both of those guys are doing.”

Ginn had knee surgery in October and is eligible to play now. He had 12 catches for 135 yards and two touchdowns in four games. LeRibeus started three of the six games he played before hurting his ankle. He’ll become eligible to play again in Week 16.