Seahawks defense dominates in 21-7 win

Getty Images

The Seahawks got a little offense, a little special teams and a lot of defense.

Frank Clark, Tedric Thompson, Bobby Wagner, Bradley McDougald, Jacob Martin, Justin Coleman, Shaquill Griffin, Tre Flowers and company starred for the Seahawks by dominating the Vikings.

The Seahawks pitched a shutout until 1:10 remained, winning 21-7.

Seattle (8-5) remains as the top wild-card team in the NFC, and despite the loss, the Vikings (6-6-1) retain the best record in the battle for the second wild card.

The Vikings had 276 yards but 70 came on a final drive with the outcome no longer in doubt. Kirk Cousins went 20-of-33 for 208 yards and a touchdown, and Dalvin Cook rushed for 55 yards on 13 carries.

The Seahawks defense won the day.

They stuffed the Vikings on four plays inside the 5-yard line in the fourth quarter, including a third-down run by Cook on a tackle by Clark and an fourth-down incomplete pass on a defensed pass by McDougald. Wagner and Clark combined for a tackle of Latavius Murray on a fourth-and-one try in the third quarter, too.

Wagner blocked a 47-yard Dan Bailey field goal attempt by leaping over the line in the fourth quarter, though he appeared illegally to use other players for leverage.

Martin had a sack-fumble of Cousins, with Coleman returning it 29 yards for a touchdown. It’s the fourth defensive touchdown the Vikings have allowed this season, including the third since Week Eight.

The Seahawks needed every bit of their defensive and special teams effort since their offense wasn’t much better than the Vikings, finishing with 2 fewer yards than Minnesota after a kneel down at the end of the game. Seattle had 60 net passing yards and scored only 13 points on four red-zone possessions.

Russell Wilson threw an interception at the end of the first half after the Seahawks reached the Minnesota 1-yard line with 16 seconds left. He finished 10-of-20 for 72 yards and an interception for a passer rating of 37.9. It was his fewest passing yards and lowest passer rating of any game in his career.