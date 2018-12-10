Seahawks defense dominates in 21-7 win

Posted by Charean Williams on December 10, 2018, 11:22 PM EST
Getty Images

The Seahawks got a little offense, a little special teams and a lot of defense.

Frank Clark, Tedric Thompson, Bobby Wagner, Bradley McDougald, Jacob Martin, Justin Coleman, Shaquill Griffin, Tre Flowers and company starred for the Seahawks by dominating the Vikings.

The Seahawks pitched a shutout until 1:10 remained, winning 21-7.

Seattle (8-5) remains as the top wild-card team in the NFC, and despite the loss, the Vikings (6-6-1) retain the best record in the battle for the second wild card.

The Vikings had 276 yards but 70 came on a final drive with the outcome no longer in doubt. Kirk Cousins went 20-of-33 for 208 yards and a touchdown, and Dalvin Cook rushed for 55 yards on 13 carries.

The Seahawks defense won the day.

They stuffed the Vikings on four plays inside the 5-yard line in the fourth quarter, including a third-down run by Cook on a tackle by Clark and an fourth-down incomplete pass on a defensed pass by McDougald. Wagner and Clark combined for a tackle of Latavius Murray on a fourth-and-one try in the third quarter, too.

Wagner blocked a 47-yard Dan Bailey field goal attempt by leaping over the line in the fourth quarter, though he appeared illegally to use other players for leverage.

Martin had a sack-fumble of Cousins, with Coleman returning it 29 yards for a touchdown. It’s the fourth defensive touchdown the Vikings have allowed this season, including the third since Week Eight.

The Seahawks needed every bit of their defensive and special teams effort since their offense wasn’t much better than the Vikings, finishing with 2 fewer yards than Minnesota after a kneel down at the end of the game. Seattle had 60 net passing yards and scored only 13 points on four red-zone possessions.

Russell Wilson threw an interception at the end of the first half after the Seahawks reached the Minnesota 1-yard line with 16 seconds left. He finished 10-of-20 for 72 yards and an interception for a passer rating of 37.9. It was his fewest passing yards and lowest passer rating of any game in his career.

53 responses to “Seahawks defense dominates in 21-7 win

  1. This makes me so happy.

    Cousins the 29th best QB in one possession games in the second half? Probably worse now.

    The Vikings didn’t get across the fifty one time in the first half.

    Booger McFarland “I don’t think we have to worry about Cousins scoring 14 points!”

    Cook jumped up into the air before getting zero yards from the three yard line. What?

    Oh, and we know Vikes fans will be complaining about the refs. That play looked clean to me.

    Also, my fantasy football opponent needed 14 points to win in my ppr league. Rudolph and Diggs give him 12.

    Many thanks to the Vikings for their incredible ineptitude!!

  2. Seahawks defense looked great. Still curious though, why was that flag on Wagner picked up on that blocked field goal? Huge impact on the game, although the Vikings probably wouldn’t have done anything with the first down in the red zone down by 6.

  5. I think it’s becoming blatantly obvious to anyone with eyes, that Cousins an Co. are actively trying to get Mike Zimmer fired.

    How sad and desperate is it that Barney fans are longing for the Bridgewater era?

  6. Hey MIN! As soon as I tuned in you scored. Haha. I’m good luck for you. Too bad I didn’t start watching earlier. But I told you you were going to lose. Now you need to lose two more please. #herewecome

  7. Seattle clearly the better team. Ugly game but Seattle almost always wins ugly games because they are better at the fundamentals and they have Russel Wilson. They are gonna be a tough out in the postseason.

  10. Zimmer is not getting it done. His players are not coming out playing to win. The defense is okay but the offensive scheming & play calling is poor, OBVIOUSLY. How in the world do you not scheme for Wilson’s runs. Poor as $$#& planning.

  13. Officials won the game for Seattle. The PI call on Rhodes gave Seattle 3 points and obviously the late FG attempt with Wagner using leverage to jump the line should have set the Vikes up deep in Seattle territory with the opportunity to go up 7-6 late in the 4th.

  14. Expect to hear a lot about the illegality of the blocked kick. But if you watched the game, Minnesota couldn’t have scored if they started every drive on the Seattle three yard line.
    At least they continued to move the ball and score with ease in garbage time.

  17. If Minnesota somehow blows their opportunity to make the playoffs, it will be one of the more epic Choke jobs of all time. Everyone around them is losing…. they can’t score and the QB looks like the most over paid player in the NFL. The Packers literally laid down and gave you the division this year. Classic Vikings.

  21. Wow! Complicit Refs, ESPN & NFL just cost Minnesota game – Bobby Wagner’s illegal jump block HAS ALWAYS been a penalty! There needs to be a 3rd party consulting type group running the NFL ref system. #agnosti&transparent. Time to file a lawsuit. Complete garbage & fixed.

    Jeff Triplettte worming for ESPN said it was a penalty, a 15 yard penalty. Complete game changer.

    I could give two flicks about the Vikings, but this is 100% destroying the integrity of the NFL. I don’t even know if I will ever watch my team again. Thanks for ruining the NFL Goodell & company. Too bad you can’t be impeached for cheating and fixing.

  23. It doesn’t take a genius.
    1. DeFilippo is in over his head
    2. Cousins will always fumble.
    3. Vikings are getting out game planned every week
    4. Terrible O line

  25. The Vikings offense is offensive. The line can’t block my grandma. They didn’t deserve to win. That said, how is the flag on Wagner illegal leverage kick block picked up? Look at the definition of the rule. The officials should be fired before they go home.

  28. Now do not be too tough on Cousins, at least his record is intake, has not yet beaten a team with a winning record this season. Vikings fans you might want to stop trashing the Packers and worry about all those problems you have on your team. Will Zimmer survive the season? Time will tell.

  29. Hans Gruber says:
    December 10, 2018 at 11:26 pm

    Vikings choke like no other franchise, 50+ years of ineptitude

    ÷÷÷÷÷÷

    How is it a choke when Seattle was favored?

  30. Nice garbage time td by cousins there are the end. Kirk is awful. Should’ve kept keenum. Dumbest decision ever. Keenum gets 13-3 rec and nfc championship game, and you thank him by getting rid of him for a mediocre qb that’s never been to the playoffs, never did anything in Washington. Wtf was vikings management thinking? ? Smh. I’d be super pissed if I was a vikings fan. What’s funny is most vikings fans wanted cousins and we’re happy with the move. LoL. If it’s not broke, don’t fix it. Now it’s broke.

  32. How long until people realize that Kirk Cousins is just not a winner? Never has been, never will be. He has a supporting cast around him that went 13-3 last year and big contract “franchise QB” Cousins has led them to a sterling 6-6-1 record barely hanging on to a playoff spot.

  33. DeFilipo is clearly over his head. And it’s time for the Zimmer era to end. How many big games has his team’s failed to show for? Zimmer is a good DC. He’s a terrible head coach.

  35. I didnt like the Cousins signing when it happened for that amount of money. Then he gave me hope and looked decent for a couple games…but still not $84M decent…and not good in others.

    As a Vikes fan, it could be 3 tough years. Or, maybe Zim is in his every other year mode, meaning SB next year! Yeah right…

    I can easily see 2 more losses this year unless they have some kind of epiphany, and even there, it might not be enough.

  36. No reason for Vikings fans to feel bad. The offense proved they could score, and if it comes down to week 17 with GB (somehow) still in it, the Bears will surely rest players vs Vikings because they will want the Vikings in the playoffs instead of the Packers.

  37. If you can’t take advantage of a down from the Packers you won’t be doing much with this roster. Windows in the NFC North close a little quicker because the class of the division bounces back too quickly.

  38. I have always thought KC was an unproven commodity. when the news broke he leveraged the jets offer to squeeze more cash out of other teams looking to sign him, it made his supposed religious faith come off as phony. why did they think getting rid of CK was the answer, when maybe going 13-3 wasn’t a situation that deserved something as drastic as changing QBS ? either way, somebody screwed things up.

  39. QBs I’d take before Cousins: Brady, Tannehill, Roethlisberger, Mayfield, Luck, Mariota, Watson, Mahomes, KEENUM, Rivers, Prescott, Wentz, Smith, Trubisky, Rodgers, Brees, Bridgewater, Newton, Ryan, Goff, Wilson, Garoppolo, …

    Haven’t seen Rosen, Darnold or Jackson enough to know how they will turn out, but at least they have a chance to get better. Cousins is a bottom 10 starter in the league

    And just to make things interesting – would take Kaepernick over him as well.

  40. Funny…did anybody count how many times Kirk’s $84 million contract was mentioned? I’m not a fan of his but I thought the analysts reminded us of this way too many times.

  41. Russ looked blind and confused out there. Glad they got the win, but that was really concerning effort from the offense, mainly just russ though.

    ———

    Not sure if you know this but Minnesota has a pretty good defense. The coverage was really tight and Russell doesn’t usually like making mistakes. After that interception at the end of the first half he was even less likely to throw into coverage and make the game-changing mistake.

    Sometimes you have to win by not losing. Russell is pretty good at that. It’s why he’s so quality in the playoffs because that is playoff football.

  42. Seattle’s strength, the run game, played to the Vikings strength, stopping the run.
    So how did the Seahawks manage to control the flow of the game?
    Not sure, but I was struck that I never heard Harrison Smith’s name called all night.

  45. No Seahawk fan is worried about Russel Wilson. They ran for 200 yards and Zimmer had a good defensive game taking away the deep ball without Doug Baldwin in the game.

    Seahawk defense made a statement. Number 3 scoring defense and they can take the ball away. Clark, Griffin, Wagner and Jordan all balled out.

  46. This game was the nail in the coffin for Cousins. He should be benched and never see the field again. he is proof that you need to be more than a talented passer to be successful. unless the guy has perfect protection (which happens about 1 time a game if we’re lucky), he is garbage.

    The only benefit of his atrocious contract is that every single QB after him is going to get $30 million or more and wreck every salary cap for each team here on out.

  47. You haters are correct, the Vikings are the ONLY franchise that’s never won the bowl. So we’re such huge chokes. Rhodes was bad on that play & he interfered and it is debatable that the ball was catchable, but Wagner’s block was illegal. The Vikings had enough chances to win and didn’t get it done. It would worthwhile if you other posters would at least be honest and not so biased. Maybe that too much to ask?

  49. djvh2 says:
    December 10, 2018 at 11:38 pm

    No reason for Vikings fans to feel bad. The offense proved they could score, and if it comes down to week 17 with GB (somehow) still in it, the Bears will surely rest players vs Vikings because they will want the Vikings in the playoffs instead of the Packers.

    ——————————————————————————-

    I would be very careful what you wish for, even if the Bears rest their starters, you have no guarantee of winning. You have NOT beaten a winning team this year and there is nothing to show that you could beat even the Bears second string. But hey good luck with hanging your hat on that. Even your comment shows you have no faith in them beating a winning team, wow!

  50. diveleft says:
    December 10, 2018 at 11:30 pm
    Officials won the game for Seattle. The PI call on Rhodes gave Seattle 3 points and obviously the late FG attempt with Wagner using leverage to jump the line should have set the Vikes up deep in Seattle territory with the opportunity to go up 7-6 late in the 4th.
    ===========================================================================================
    The PI call on Rhodes was the correct call. He was holding on to Lockett’s arm.

    The way the Vikings were playing, there’s no guarantee that the Vikings’ would have scored a TD from the 15 yard line if the penalty was assessed correctly Wagner’s blocked field goal. Maybe they should have scored from the 2 when they had the opportunity.

    Vikings fans need to stop blaming the refs for their losses. Every time the Vikings lose, it’s the fault of the officials.

  52. Final score doesn’t tell the story. Vikings played as well as the Seahawks for most of the game. Much better showing than I expected, they played their hearts out

  53. Cousins is just a bit too earnest running the hurry up with 2 minutes left and down three possessions.

    It’s right to keep working, but your face should demonstrate the awareness that they are literally just letting you march down the field. They’re not even going to challenge the td pass when you’ve crossed the line of scrimmage, because they can’t even be bothered.

    Hard to explain, but it just looks like Kirk thinks it means something that it doesn’t.

