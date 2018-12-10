Seahawks lead Vikings 3-0 at halftime in defensive battle

Getty Images

If you were looking for passing, you tuned into the wrong game. If you were looking for points, you probably should go watch a replay of the Chiefs-Rams.

The Seahawks and Vikings are engaged in a running game/time of possession/defensive battle.

Seattle leads 3-0 at halftime.

The teams have combined for 57 passing yards and an interception.

The Seahawks, though, have had two trips into the red zone, resulting in only three points. The last was a killer as Seattle got to the 1-yard line with 16 seconds remaining and no timeouts.

Russell Wilson attempted to buy time, slipped and then, under pressure, tried to throw the ball away. He instead threw a no-look pass to linebacker Eric Kendricks.

The Seahawks shot themselves in the foot two other times, with David Moore failing to drag his left foot for what would have resulted in a 34-yard touchdown, and offensive lineman Jordan Simmons getting an unnecessary roughness penalty after Seattle reached the Minnesota 35.

Seattle has 175 yards, with 136 coming on the ground as the Seahawks held the ball for 17:51. Chris Carson has 10 carries for 52 yards.

Wilson has completed 7 of 12 passes for 44 yards and an interception, his first in five games.

The Vikings have 61 yards, including only 18 passing. Dalvin Cook has eight carries for 37 yards after the team vowed to get him the ball more this week.

Kirk Cousins is only 4-of-8 for 27 yards.