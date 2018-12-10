Seahawks score first, take 3-0 lead in second quarter

Getty Images

The first quarter came and went like that.

The Vikings had three first downs; the Seahawks five.

The Vikings had 32 total yards; the Seahawks 84.

The Vikings punted twice; the Seahawks once.

Finally, early in the second quarter, somebody scored.

Sebastian Janikowski kicked a 37-yard field goal only 49 seconds gone in the period. It completed a 13-play, 70-yard drive and gave Seattle a 3-0 lead.

The Seahawks lost 4 yards after getting into the red zone. Tyler Lockett had a 1-yard run to the Vikings 14; Russell Wilson threw incomplete; and Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter sacked Wilson for a 5-yard loss.