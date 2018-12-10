Sean Lee expected to return to practice on limited basis

Getty Images

The Cowboys might finally face a decision on how — and how much — to play weakside linebacker Sean Lee.

Lee will return to practice on a limited basis this week, coach Jason Garrett told reporters Monday. Receiver Tavon Austin also is expected back.

Lee has missed eight games this season with hamstring injuries. The Cowboys have not missed him.

That’s because they drafted Leighton Vander Esch in the first round, and the rookie has become a defensive rookie of the year candidate in Lee’s stead.

The Cowboys are 5-0 since Lee last played in Week Nine. He has played only 191 defensive snaps this season. Middle linebacker Jaylon Smith has played 95.3 percent of the defensive snaps and Vander Esch 75.3 percent.

So what will the Cowboys make Lee’s role when he returns? Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has said Lee will “rotate” with the other linebackers, but he’s also said Lee won’t lose his starting job. Both are possible.

Considering Lee has missed 18 games in his career with hamstring injuries, the Cowboys will be deliberate in his return.

Austin has not played since injuring his groin in Week Six.

Defensive lineman David Irving (ankle) also is growing closer to a return.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott said after Sunday’s game he briefly lost feeling in his arm, and Garrett said Elliott had a stinger. Elliott, though, had no lingering effects Monday.

Garrett also reiterated right guard Zack Martin is day to day with the same MCL injury he has played through for weeks. Martin played 65 of 99 plays Sunday before leaving.