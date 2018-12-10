Shaun Herock will serve as interim G.M. in Oakland

Getty Images

Shaun Herock will serve as the Raiders’ interim General Manager until Oakland settles on a full-time replacement for Reggie McKenzie, Ian Rapoport of NFL media reports.

The Raiders are expected to interview Herock for the job.

He joined the team in 2012 as the director of college scouting, replacing Jon Kingdon. Herock worked with McKenzie in Green Bay, and he is the son of Ken Herock, who has served as an adviser to Raiders owner Mark Davis.

As Mike Florio predicted last week when rumors of McKenzie’s firing began to surface, Bruce Allen’s name has been linked to the job. Washington’s team president has taken heat since the team claimed linebacker Reuben Foster off waivers from the 49ers, while refusing even to work out free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Rapoport also listed Mark Dominik and Jimmy Raye as potential candidates for the Raiders’ vacancy but said coach Jon Gruden will have final say on who gets the job. Gruden seemed to distance himself from the hiring process Monday, saying he didn’t know whether he will participate in the interview process.