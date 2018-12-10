Taco Charlton will have to “earn opportunity” to play

Getty Images

The Cowboys deservedly are getting credit for drafting linebacker Leighton Vander Esch in the first round and trading their 2019 first-round choice for receiver Amari Cooper. Forgotten is their 2017 first-round selection.

Dallas made defensive end Taco Charlton a healthy scratch Sunday after playing only four snaps last week against the Saints. He missed the three games before that with a shoulder injury.

“He had been dealing with that shoulder for a few weeks and didn’t play many snaps last week,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “We want to make it competitive. We want to make sure guys earn their opportunity. Some of the other guys have done a good job in his absence. We’ll see how he practices this week and if he gets an opportunity to play in the game.”

The Cowboys kept fourth-round pick Dorance Armstrong active over Charlton against the Eagles.

On Monday, Charlton tweeted a photo of Allen Iverson with his college coach, John Thompson, and wrote, “Every player needs that one coach to believe in him.”

Charlton made three sacks as a rookie. He has 18 tackles and one sack this season.