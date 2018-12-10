Ted Larsen was hoping he wouldn’t get ball before key block on Dolphins miracle TD

AP

A lot of things went into the 69-yard touchdown that lifted the Dolphins to a victory against the Patriots on the final play of Sunday’s game, including a key block by guard Ted Larsen way down the field.

Larsen kept Patriots safety Patrick Chung from stopping Kenyan Drake some 40 yards away from the line of scrimmage, although he said after the game that he had other thoughts running through his head while the ball was making its way from Kenny Stills to DeVante Parker and, finally, Drake.

“It looked like we had a little action,” Larsen said, via the Miami Herald. “You just try to get down there. I was kind of hoping they wouldn’t pitch me the ball. I was looking forward to making the block. I ended up making the block and it worked. He had a great run.”

Larsen said the team practices the play “lightheartedly” during the week, but there wasn’t anything lighthearted about the frenzied celebration that started when Drake hit the end zone. Larsen was deservedly in the middle of those festivities after doing his part to make sure his team’s prayers were answered.