Ted Larsen was hoping he wouldn’t get ball before key block on Dolphins miracle TD

Posted by Josh Alper on December 10, 2018, 8:12 AM EST
AP

A lot of things went into the 69-yard touchdown that lifted the Dolphins to a victory against the Patriots on the final play of Sunday’s game, including a key block by guard Ted Larsen way down the field.

Larsen kept Patriots safety Patrick Chung from stopping Kenyan Drake some 40 yards away from the line of scrimmage, although he said after the game that he had other thoughts running through his head while the ball was making its way from Kenny Stills to DeVante Parker and, finally, Drake.

“It looked like we had a little action,” Larsen said, via the Miami Herald. “You just try to get down there. I was kind of hoping they wouldn’t pitch me the ball. I was looking forward to making the block. I ended up making the block and it worked. He had a great run.”

Larsen said the team practices the play “lightheartedly” during the week, but there wasn’t anything lighthearted about the frenzied celebration that started when Drake hit the end zone. Larsen was deservedly in the middle of those festivities after doing his part to make sure his team’s prayers were answered.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Ted Larsen was hoping he wouldn’t get ball before key block on Dolphins miracle TD

  1. That was a disaster for my Patriots, but all credit to the Dolphins for mental toughness and a well-executed play. They did everything right on that play, so it’s maybe even unfair to them to call it a miracle.

    I’m not at all happy with the Patriots’ defense or about the four points Gostkowski missed and Brady’s failure to throw the ball away and preserve the chance to get a FG at the end of the first half, but you have to give it to the Dolphins. They just kept grinding.

  2. Firs thing I noticed when this play was going down to the wire and when Drake made his cutback to the sideline.

    Good for Larsen, he’s been much maligned this season.

  3. A very entertaining game for sure and its good the see Larsen get the accolades that go with making that play. Guy has had a rough season. Don’t see Miami making the playoffs but they certainly are a resilient bunch. Early injuries decimated this team yet here they are in the hunt.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!