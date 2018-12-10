Vance Joseph doesn’t want Von Miller to guess snap counts

Getty Images

Broncos linebacker Von Miller tried to predict the snap count on multiple occasions on Sunday against the 49ers. On multiple occasions, Miller failed.

On Monday, Broncos coach Vance Joseph had some advice for Miller when it comes to predicting the snap count.

“You don’t,” Joseph told reporters. “You can’t do it. Watch the ball and get off on the ball. Von’s a gifted pass rusher so he doesn’t have to cheat the count to go. That drive before the half killed us. We had [five] penalties. We had three offsides and two other holding penalties, so we had five penalties in one drive, which gave them the second touchdown of the half which was a killer for us. He can’t do it. He’s a gifted guy, so he can go on a snap and still win his one-on-ones.”

The 49ers got the ball at their own 28 with 1:07 to play in the half, and the five penalties committed by the Broncos helped the 49ers march down the field for a touchdown that made the score 20-0 at the half.

With the Titans, Colts, and Dolphins all winning on Sunday (each of which were previously 6-6) and the previously 6-6 Broncos losing, Denver’s playoff hopes have basically evaporated. Now, they have to win two of their final three games to avoid back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since 1971-72.