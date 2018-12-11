Bears nickel Bryce Callahan has broken bone in foot

Getty Images

The Bears could be without an important part of their pass defense for some portion of the rest of their season.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Bears cornerback Bryce Callahan broke the fifth metatarsal in his left foot during Sunday’s win over the Rams.

He’s the Bears’ nickel corner, practically a starter, and had been playing well at the time of the injury.

It’s unclear how much time he’ll miss, but the Bears have more than three weeks of football left in front of them, so they’ll likely hold a spot for him until they know more.