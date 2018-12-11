Ben Roethlisberger’s return was delayed by X-ray, medication

AP

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin created plenty of confusion by telling reporters on Sunday that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger could have returned to the game against the Raiders earlier, but that they “were in the rhythm and flow of the game.” Roethlisberger tried to clear the air during his weekly radio show in Pittsburgh.

Roethlisberger explained the situation step by step earlier in the hour on on 93.7 The Fan. At halftime, he went to the X-ray room at the antiquated Oakland Coliseum. Roethlisberger said that it took some time for the tech to show up, and that the X-rays were inconclusive. Roethsliberger attributed that to the X-ray machine being “old.”

He said that, by the time the X-rays were taken and the team’s doctor was figuring out what to do, the third quarter had begun. Roethlisberger initially returned to the field with the goal of being available to backup Josh Dobbs and otherwise providing support to his teammates, and without a clear indication as to whether he’d play.

Roethlisberger said he “got some medicine,” which means he took a pain-killing injection. Concern nevertheless lingered about possibly making the situation worse, because they still didn’t know what the injury was.

For a while, the Steelers decided to let the game play itself out. Eventually, the medication kicked in, the Steelers lost their lead with 5:20 to play, and Roethlisberger told Tomlin, “I’m all right. I’ll give you everything I’ve got.”

They now know what the injury is after a Monday MRI, but Roethlisberger declined to disclose it. He said he’ll play on Sunday against the Patriots.

And it will be a huge game for the Steelers. With a trip to New Orleans next on the docket, the Steelers could completely tumble out of the playoff field.