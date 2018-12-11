Bills place Taron Johnson, Matt Milano on IR

Getty Images

Bills cornerback Taron Johnson underwent shoulder surgery last week, making the announcement himself with a social media post.

The Bills left Johnson on the 53-player roster last week, finally moving him to injured reserve Tuesday along with linebacker Matt Milano.

Milano was carted off late in the fourth quarter Sunday and needed surgery for a broken fibula.

Johnson, the team’s rookie slot corner, initially injured his shoulder in the season opener against the Ravens. He played through it.

“He’s been working through it, which we definitely appreciate,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said last week. “He got a number of reps. He did play well in there and had a good first season. We just felt it was important for him to get that taken care of, so he could have a productive offseason as well.”

Johnson played 409 snaps, which is almost 50 percent of their defensive plays. The fourth-round draft pick made 42 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and three pass breakups.